The Preparation on The Art of Manliness
Brett McKay, host of The Art of Manliness Podcast, sat down with me to talk about The Preparation—our four-year, 16-cycle alternative to college…
Sep 16
•
Sep 16
The Preparation: University-Replacement for Men
Episode 200 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – The Preparation: University-Replacement for Men
Sep 11
•
Sep 11
1:11:50
“The Most Important Book of 2026… Is The Preparation” — Craig Ballantyne
Be-Do-Have, personal codes, skill-stacking, and an alternative to college that actually builds men.
Sep 10
•
Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing
,
Maxim Benjamin Smith
, and
Doug Casey
15
58:39
August 2025
This Book is for YOU
A Surprising Revelation
Aug 31
•
Aug 31
A Family Affair
How to bring a family together and accomplish great things
Aug 29
•
Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing
47
15
College Has Become a Wealth Destroyer
Chart of the Week #64
Aug 23
•
Aug 23
What The Young Men in Your Life Need
The Preparation
Aug 20
•
Aug 20
How to Become Competent, Confident, and Dangerous - The Preparation Book is Here
A Radical Alternative to College
Aug 19
•
Aug 19
The Preparation
Today is the day!
Aug 18
•
Aug 18
July 2025
Fluid, not Linear or Strict
A Radical Alternative to College
Jul 28
•
Jul 28
DARPA’s Theory of Mind Warfare
Palantir, Covid, Russia, and the Middle East
Jul 27
•
Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing
53
28
Epstein, Trump's Economic Plan, and a forthcoming book - The Preparation.
A new podcast with Matt Smith
Jul 17
•
Jul 17
2:06:28
