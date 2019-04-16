About

First and foremost, this is a place for independent thinkers.

After decades of building businesses, I’m turning my attention to writing, producing podcasts, and advising the businesses I still have an interest in.

I spent the last four years building Royalty Exchange and recently handed the reins over to a very capable team led by Gary Young.

Now, I write (and talk) about the things that interest me and my independent thinking friends. Things like: