About
First and foremost, this is a place for independent thinkers.
After decades of building businesses, I’m turning my attention to writing, producing podcasts, and advising the businesses I still have an interest in.
I spent the last four years building Royalty Exchange and recently handed the reins over to a very capable team led by Gary Young.
Now, I write (and talk) about the things that interest me and my independent thinking friends. Things like:
Living with the Long View, Farsightedness, and Definite Optimism.
The outrageous leadership void in today’s institutions and what we can do about it.
The fragility of money and markets and how to succeed with what’s coming next.
The strange reasons people do what they do.
How to carve out a useful and happy existence while we’re lucky enough to be here.
