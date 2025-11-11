Smith Sense

Smith Sense

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rib Steaks's avatar
Rib Steaks
8h

Speaking of the digital gulag, I had to verify my email with a code before posting this comment. So you know I'm a real person. Or a real bot ??

Anyway, this reminds of the War of the Worlds story back when it was broadcast people were going nuts because they thought it was a real Alien invasion. History doesn't repeat but it sure rhymes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kevin Johnson's avatar
Kevin Johnson
8h

AKA 1984.

The revolution is (conceptually) easy and doesn't require any torches, pitchforks, or violence - simply opt out of the systems that mentally enslave you, stop buying their cheap, toxic crap, and live locally.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matthew Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture