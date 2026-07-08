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Aram Sarkisyan's avatar
Aram Sarkisyan
10hEdited

Excellent article, Matt. You know I have been speculating that the “peace” may last somehow longer. But it seems I may have been mistaken. I was shocked to see oil still around $70 bucks this morning after what just happened. I am almost tempted to get into oil call options.

In any case, all of your advice in this article is gold.

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Michael LaTona's avatar
Michael LaTona
7h

Matthew,

You are on fire! Well done on this essay. Our Imbecile in Chief will continue to give you ample material with which to continue to do your fine work!

Be well!

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