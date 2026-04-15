Smith Sense

Smith Sense

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Melody Wright's avatar
Melody Wright
16h

Excellent piece and could not agree more. Our dial-a-conspiracy daily existence is meant to keep us lost. Focus on actions and outcomes and fade the noise.

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Mr Smith's avatar
Mr Smith
17h

I’ve been living by watch what they ( the org or person) actually physically does and not what they say. Usually the results are wildly different.

When we in the US actually get what Trump or any other pol promised, repeal federal taxes, tariff rebate, cutting federal programs and spending I might be on board with these conflicts.

But all we get are less freedom and higher taxes with higher cost of living. Been that way since 1913.

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