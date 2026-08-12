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Dart Driver's avatar
Dart Driver
12h

Matt - I can just see Jane not missing a beat and saying “so, what three apps are you going to do?” And you immediately thinking “Damn, I did it again!” 😂😂

Great start for my day!!

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1 reply by Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing
Jay Bremyer's avatar
Jay Bremyer
5h

Excellent quick uptake on the impact of AI as a tool for you in your personal life, and getting on with it. Only question is, you say, Can your creativity keep up? Now that we're moving toward the other side of scarity and constraint. Actually, learning how to focus our excitment to projects actually aligned with our time here today and each day going forward is quite important. Thanks for sharing these useful products of your creativity.

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