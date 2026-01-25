Smith Sense

Smith Sense

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brad Pluim's avatar
Brad Pluim
1d

I find AI a daunting endeavour but exciting in the infinite uses. Thanks for the push, I gotta get up to speed.

Reply
Share
1 reply
rayzerbikes's avatar
rayzerbikes
3h

I've been a coder for ~30 years. I have been using Claude Code for about 9 months at the day job and on side projects to make myself somewhat more productive... for the past month I have gone 100% Claude Code to plan/architect features, bug fixes, refactors, etc. and have not written a single line of code. We're past the tipping point. This is changing software development faster than you can imagine.

Reply
Share
1 reply
38 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matthew Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture