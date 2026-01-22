Smith Sense

Neural Foundry
Jan 23

Powerful reframe. The underemployment stat is way more damning than the unemployment number, because it reveals the trajectory problem not just the employment problem. I've seen this firsthand with friends who got degrees in communications or business admin and ended up doing work high schoolers coudl handle. The four years of skill-building time is the real cost nobody talks about, not tuition. Building portfolios of real work in your early twenties sounds obvious but goes against everything colleges sell.

6d

The college trap isn’t education, it’s mispriced optionality.

Credentials promised mobility, then quietly became debt with a dress code.

What’s breaking isn’t learning, it’s the assumption that signaling equals skill.

Capital is already voting elsewhere: portfolios of proof, not parchment.

The gap between what we were sold and what compounds is where the real lesson sits.

