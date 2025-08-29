Smith Sense

Smith Sense

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pete Confehr's avatar
Pete Confehr
8d

Matt

Before even reading The Preparation, the subject hit home. Encouraged several friends to purchase, and a few have done so without hesitation. Now reading it, I’m thrilled with the content and delivery. And then, with your email here, you’ve hit on just what I’d hoped for: addressing those of us who are already mature. Those who desire and act on stimulations that insure living the full life well into ‘old’ age. Turning 72 later this month, and The Preparation is fueling renewed boldness to try more, do more and think more out of the box. I’m already active in many pursuits working smart about what I choose to do. The Preparstion is confirming foundational strengths and sparking new risk taking and bold feelings usually attributed to men in their 40’s.

Have encouraged my son-in-law who at 44 may get on board given the idea expansion beyond just young men. And with three daughters and two granddaughters, addressing the female is very much on point for me as well.

Helping others and properly modeling for my family has become my purpose. The Preparation will be an incredible resource for expanding what more can be done actively and in mentoring.

Thank you Doug, Matt, Maxim and all your families and friends who support you. I am grateful.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing and others
Jeff Cook-Coyle's avatar
Jeff Cook-Coyle
Aug 29

Reading about Bella brings a tear to my eye. What a dear.

She reminds me of my own daughter, Miriam. Our kids are spaced like yours, but a bit younger. Josiah, the 19 year old, has a reasonable clear picture of what he wants to do. Clear enough, to get a professional job in IT right out of high school.

Miriam, on the other hand, knows that she wants to go away to college. She doesn't know what type of college, nor what she would want to study.

She is the one in our family who will benefit most from a "The Preparation"-type book.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matthew Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture