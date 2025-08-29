As you probably know, last week we launched the much-awaited book, Doug Casey, my son, Maxim, and I wrote called The Preparation, How to Become Competent, Confident, and Dangerous.

A few important observations before I get into the meat of what I want to share with you today.

Over the last ten days I've done 11 interviews about the book. Not all of the interviewers had read the book, but for everyone that had, the feedback was both gratifying and shocking. I'll share a few lines I pulled from the transcripts with James Altucher and Tom Woods to give you a flavor.

I was nervous. I literally don't recall ever being nervous. But, my admiration for Kunstler's many talents and the thought of talking about our book gave my insides a twist.

I’m relieved to say that James, too, spoke highly of the book. The podcast will be published soon so you can hear for yourself. He was so complimentary with what we had achieved that, for the first time, I got confirmation of what my gut had told me all along - this is important. A must do and despite all the brain damage. Do it.

Wasted on The Young?

The biggest thing I learned through these interviews is something I’d never considered before - that The Preparation is NOT just a book for young men of college age.

My own myopic focus limited me from seeing its broader potential and appeal. This, despite the fact that it motivated me to do new things, learn python, practice drawing and make plans for others.

It was in the interviews with people like Tom and James, both Altucher and Kunstler, that I learned of the value it could provide for people at multiple stages of life. Most that I spoke with confessed that it applied to their lives right now and were eager to apply some of the ideas… and they had plans to do so.

In the past I said, “if you know a young man who needs direction and needs a worthy goal to strive for, do them a favor. Buy the book. Get it in their hands. Give them a shot.”

But after all these conversations, it is clear - if you are the type of person who is interested in improving yourself, I think you'll find The Preparation to be both unusual and invaluable.

A Good Book

Anyway, it's official now. James Kunstler said so. And he would know. It is a good book. And, unless you’ve just given in to the 2nd law of thermodynamics and are satisfied with the decline that it brings, push back and Get your copy of The Preparation now. Don’t skimp. Get the hardcover, you’ll thank me later.

Now to the Main Point of this Essay…

Other than Doug, nobody has a clue that this book wouldn’t have been published without the active participation of the entire Smith household.



Maxim’s role is pretty obvious. He wrote a few chapters, he helped me record the audiobook (to be released soon). Get ready for that - Maxim’s voice is WAY deeper than mine.

And Maxim’s greatest contribution was, of course, his willingness to be our beta tester and help me take a good sounding theory and turn it into a real blueprint; from a vague notion to something so structured and well thought out, that anyone with a bit of courage to take the first step can achieve fantastic results.



But it's not just Max.

My wife, Jane, has been a lifesaver. There was one point, just several weeks ago, where I literally threw the manuscript in the fire because I'd become so discouraged. Jane is always a source of encouragement, but at that stage I needed a hell of a lot more. She picked up the pieces and helped me solve a problem I simply could not solve myself.

But it's not just Jane and Maxim.

One of the few criticisms I received about the book is that it is for men. The reason for that is simple: For me, this book was a father's best attempt to give his son the critical ideas, support, and the direction that he needed - at that particular time- to get out of his slump, to develop a clear picture of who he wanted to be, and a specific plan to become a man of substance and capability.

Of course, Maxim is, or rather was - a boy. Today, after two years following The Preparation, I'd consider him a man in all ways, except one. He's not yet a father. And that can wait! But since he was a boy, the book was written for boys. Got it?

Girls

My wonderful daughter Bella is nearly 18 years old and, the same age as Max when we started the preparation two years ago. In order to fulfill my duties as a father, I'll do my best to prepare her for the future as well. Will it end up as a Preparation for girls book? Yes. Most likely.

Once again, it'll be a family affair. I'll need to rely heavily on my wife - again, as she has an intuitive grasp of the insecurities, hopes, motivations, and fears of girls Bella's age.

If the preparation speaks to young men, it's because of the fact that I had that same intuitive grasp of a young man's state of mind. It’s important we get that right for the young women too. As with Maxim, Bella will play the critical role. The preparation was a collaborative project. And the version for girls will be as well.

I don't talk about Bella as much. It seems like she likes to live behind the scenes - at least for now. But she, naturally, has been a big part of the household effort that made The Preparation possible. Ever-cheerful and always happy to help, as she saw me buried with work for the last 8 months, she'd stop by my home office several times a day asking if I needed anything or how she could help. And she was a great help. Even today, she's actively working to promote the book. She's cleverly come up with strategies for reaching out to the right people and getting a book in their hands. People who could really move the needle.

A Worthy Pursuit

It's easy to forget that, not only does family come first, but that we often overlook what we can accomplish together, as a family unit. Even better, it brings us all closer together.

What an egregious error it is to overlook that source of power, capability, and wholesome connection. It lays there latent, waiting for you to emerge with something worthy. But, it’s gotta be good to bring otherwise warring siblings together.

Each morning, I share the sales stats on the book in our family group chat along with some of the wonderful feedback we’ve received. Our whole family is proud. Proud of how well the book is doing so far. And proud of how the book can make a huge difference in the lives of young men. Young men who are desperate for a worthy pursuit and the kind of direction which the preparation provides.

The fact is - it’s not just young men who desperately need a worthy pursuit. We all do. For our family in recent months, that worthy pursuit has been getting this book out the door and into the hands of people it will help.



Finding something worthy of our best efforts, both individually and as a family, just might be the most important thing we do.



Have a great weekend. Make it count.



Matt



P.S. If you own the book already, PLEASE leave a review on Amazon. Good or bad, just post what you really think. I’m told that reviews make all the difference.



